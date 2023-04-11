GenTrust LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

GenTrust LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.04% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

MOO traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.04. 19,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.