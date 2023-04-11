GenTrust LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EWS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 120,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.