GenTrust LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,703. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $105.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

