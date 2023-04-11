Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.07. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 821,118 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.67 to $5.71 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.