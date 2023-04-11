Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.07. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 821,118 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.67 to $5.71 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Gerdau Trading Up 7.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
