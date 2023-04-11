Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

GILD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,495. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

