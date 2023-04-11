Glenn Molloy Purchases 100,000 Shares of PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK – Get Rating) insider Glenn Molloy purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,000.00 ($78,145.70).

On Thursday, March 16th, Glenn Molloy purchased 60,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,760.00 ($39,576.16).

On Tuesday, March 14th, Glenn Molloy acquired 50,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$54,300.00 ($35,960.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 16.25.

PPK Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells boron nitride nanotubes in Australia. It also offers lithium sulphur batteries, white graphene, and body armour; and digital platform for proactive road safety analytics and management. The company was formerly known as Plaspak Group Limited and changed its name to PPK Group Limited in September 2006.

