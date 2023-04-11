Global Assets Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.22. 2,552,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,885. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $404.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

