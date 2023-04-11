Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $108.98. 371,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

