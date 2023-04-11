Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,403 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.64. 1,609,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $105.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

