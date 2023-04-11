Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,938. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

