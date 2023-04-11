Global Assets Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,014. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $212.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.04.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

