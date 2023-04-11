Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $376.61. 1,134,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,121. The company has a market cap of $281.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $413.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.69.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

