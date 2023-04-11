Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 365 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 653,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

