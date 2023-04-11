Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 461 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

