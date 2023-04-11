Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.25. 197,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,742. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.64.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $656,227.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at $34,805,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,733 shares of company stock worth $1,229,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

