Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

GWRS opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $295.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

