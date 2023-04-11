Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 249,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 591,075 shares.The stock last traded at $40.63 and had previously closed at $40.63.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.