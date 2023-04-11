Gode Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $441,680.90 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

