Golden Minerals (AUMN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AUMN):

4/10/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Golden Minerals was given a new $0.77 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Golden Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $0.60 price target on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

