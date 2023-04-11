GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 409,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 494,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$131.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About GoviEx Uranium

(Get Rating)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.