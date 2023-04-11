Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 2.9%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. 3,283,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 16,534,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Macquarie assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Grab Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

