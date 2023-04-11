Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

GRNNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grand City Properties from €13.00 ($14.13) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.65) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of GRNNF opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

