Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$96.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$80.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.44. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$100.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.61%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

