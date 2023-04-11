Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0673 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $851,864.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,215.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00312050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00534604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00427062 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

