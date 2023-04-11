Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.49 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

