Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.49 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.59.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.
Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.
