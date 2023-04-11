Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,181 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.55. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.