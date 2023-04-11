Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,181 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.27.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

