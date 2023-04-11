Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $343.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

