Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 3.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Republic Services worth $47,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6 %

RSG opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

