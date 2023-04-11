Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.