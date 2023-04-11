Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.62.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

