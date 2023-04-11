Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,940,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,424,000 after acquiring an additional 859,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,014,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of WY opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

