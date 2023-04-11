Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

General Electric stock opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,145.33, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

