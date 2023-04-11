GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $60.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in GXO Logistics by 15.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 73.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 75,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

