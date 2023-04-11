Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.2 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile



Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

