Head-To-Head Analysis: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DocGo and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 P3 Health Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocGo currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.11%. Given DocGo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DocGo has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DocGo and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 1.87 $34.58 million $0.32 25.13 P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.04 -$270.13 million N/A N/A

DocGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% P3 Health Partners -25.74% -531.75% -39.97%

Summary

DocGo beats P3 Health Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

