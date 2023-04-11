Head-To-Head Analysis: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DocGo and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DocGo
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|P3 Health Partners
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
DocGo currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.11%. Given DocGo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.
Volatility and Risk
Insider and Institutional Ownership
36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares DocGo and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DocGo
|$440.52 million
|1.87
|$34.58 million
|$0.32
|25.13
|P3 Health Partners
|$1.05 billion
|0.04
|-$270.13 million
|N/A
|N/A
DocGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.
Profitability
This table compares DocGo and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DocGo
|7.85%
|12.80%
|9.50%
|P3 Health Partners
|-25.74%
|-531.75%
|-39.97%
Summary
DocGo beats P3 Health Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About DocGo
DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.