Head to Head Contrast: Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Oppenheimer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $225.37 million 2.19 -$2.19 million ($0.02) -160.50 Oppenheimer $1.11 billion 0.36 $32.35 million $2.61 14.14

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oppenheimer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UP Fintech and Oppenheimer, as provided by MarketBeat.

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $6.01, suggesting a potential upside of 87.23%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Risk & Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech -0.97% -0.35% -0.04% Oppenheimer 2.84% 3.98% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses. The Asset Management segment consists of fee income earned on AUM from investment management services of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance, and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

