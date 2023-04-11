Head-To-Head Survey: Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) vs. OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Thoughtworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 47.33%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Thoughtworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 17.53 $387.15 million $4.21 37.31 Thoughtworks $1.30 billion 1.67 -$105.39 million ($0.35) -19.51

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OBIC Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. 50.24% 16.25% 14.77% Thoughtworks -8.11% -9.65% -4.82%

Risk & Volatility

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Thoughtworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services. The Office Automation segment sells telecommunication equipment, computer products, related supplies, and office furniture. The company was founded by Masahiro Noda and Mizuki Noda on April 8, 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

