HI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $434,777.86 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, HI has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $27.89 million and $434,777.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00029061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,137.66 or 1.00031659 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01002461 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $400,787.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

