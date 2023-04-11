HighTower Trust Company N.A. Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hess accounts for 0.9% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. 226,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,124. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

