HighTower Trust Company N.A. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. 229,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

