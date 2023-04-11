HighTower Trust Company N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,685 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 49.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 366,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several research firms have commented on MPLX. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

