HighTower Trust Company N.A. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

