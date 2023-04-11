HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $1.42 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after purchasing an additional 607,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.48. 301,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,193. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.