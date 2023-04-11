HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.3% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 1,172,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,934. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.