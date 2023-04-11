HighTower Trust Company N.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after acquiring an additional 686,822 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after acquiring an additional 201,495 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,757 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 2,272,689 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.