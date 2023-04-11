HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $4.22 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 681,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,511. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

