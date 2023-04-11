HighTower Trust Company N.A. Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $315.01. The stock had a trading volume of 69,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.59 and a 200 day moving average of $324.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

