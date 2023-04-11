HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $895.59 Million

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded up 119.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004822 BTC on major exchanges. HKD.com DAO has a market capitalization of $895.59 million and $279,906.35 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HKD.com DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HKD.com DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HKD.com DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.