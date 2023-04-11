Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.05 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Horizen has a total market cap of $145.05 million and $8.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00035403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00131914 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,567,719 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.